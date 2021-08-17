The Sandy Springs Recycling Center changed its operating hours and announced it would no longer accept plastic bags for recycling.

The new public hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The recycling center at 470 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs will use Wednesday as a processing day.

By closing on Wednesdays, the Sandy Springs Recycling Center can manage the flow of vendor pickups and dropoffs so large trucks are on site when the public isn’t. (KNFB)

“Closing to the public on Wednesdays allows us to catch up with emptying containers, baling, cleaning up the parking lot, and moving materials without a constant flow of vehicles,” said Kathy Reed, executive director. “We plan to schedule as many vendor pickups and drop-offs as possible on Wednesdays, so that the large trucks that transport our collected materials can operate more safely and easily. We hope that this will provide a more efficient and safe experience for our customers.”

Plastic bags and other films will not be accepted for recycling. Those materials take up a lot of storage space and require manual labor to bale them. Finding end markets for the materials has been challenging.

“In the end, it was costing us more in labor than we were able to sell the materials for, so we could not sustain continuing to accept these materials,” she said.

Most large retailers accept plastic bags and wraps in a receptacle, typically located near the entrance or exit to the store.

The Sandy Springs Recycling Center is operated by the non-profit Keep North Fulton Beautiful. More information can be found at www.knfb.org.