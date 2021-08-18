A scene from Lemonade Days in 2019. (File Photo)

Today marks the return of The Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s 21st-annual Lemonade Days Festival.

The festival, which typically takes place in April, was canceled in 2020, and postponed earlier this year.

The festivities kick off Wednesday at 4 p.m. More than 30 carnival rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, food vendors, live music, the ever-popular “Dunwoody Idol” contest, and more, are set up throughout Brook Run Park.

(File Photo)

The county-fair-style festival runs through Aug. 22, and is The Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s largest annual fundraiser. Admission is free, but ride tickets cost $1 apiece. Unlimited-ride wristbands are also available. Proceeds benefit the Preservation Trust’s educational programming and maintenance for Dunwoody’s historic Donaldson-Bannister Farm.

The annual 5K run has been cancelled this year. Keep an eye out for it to return in 2022.

Lemonade Days hours of operation:

Aug. 18-20: 4-10 p.m.

Aug. 21: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Aug. 22: 12-6 p.m.