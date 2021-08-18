Sandy Springs Police say a drug transaction led to a double shooting Aug. 17 that killed one man and injured another.

On Tuesday, police were called to the Orchard Park shopping center on Dunwoody Club Drive around 5:20 p.m. They found two men shot. One victim, 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku, died from his injuries. Another victim is in stable condition, the Sandy Springs Police Department said earlier today.

Police now say the motive behind the incident was a drug transaction involving a “large amount” of marijuana.

“During the drug transaction, shots were fired and both victims were struck; one of them receiving fatal injuries,” Sandy Springs Police spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said in a statement around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives continue to analyze evidence and interview witnesses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pearson at JPearson@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by phone at 770-551-6939.