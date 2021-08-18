Four new candidates and two incumbents have qualified for Dunwoody’s upcoming City Council elections.

Qualifying began on Aug. 16 and ended on Aug. 18 at 4:30 p.m. To qualify, candidates had to file a Notice of Candidacy with the Dunwoody city clerk within that time and pay a fee of $360.

According to the city’s website, incumbent Councilmember Jim Riticher will run again for District 2. Newcomer Rob Price, a 21-year Dunwoody resident who currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission, will challenge Riticher for the seat.

Incumbent District 3 Councilmember Tom Lambert will run for re-election. Brian Sims, an accountant who has lived in Dunwoody for over 22 years, also qualified for the District 3 seat. Both Sims and Price said they have never run for elected office before.

The two candidates who qualified for the open District 1 seat announced their candidacies earlier this year. This seat was formerly held by Councilmember Pam Tallmadge, who resigned earlier this year due to a move.

Former Councilmember Terry Nall and Dunwoody resident Catherine Lautenbacher will run for the seat. In addition to being a former council member, Nall ran for mayor in 2019. Lautenbacher is the program director for Leadership Sandy Springs and previously served as board president for the Dunwoody Nature Center.

Dunwoody’s elections will take place on Nov. 2.