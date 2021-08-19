As Atlanta continues to grapple with crime, city officials look to hire the first-ever “Director of Violence Reduction.”

“This unique opportunity will give the successful candidate a chance to positively change neighborhoods and individuals for the better,” according to a job posting.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in July had announced a $70 million plan to combat crime. One of her recommendations was to create a Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction.

Now, the city is hiring a director to establish that office with the goal of addressing gun violence.

So far this year (through Aug. 14), there have been 95 homicides in the city of Atlanta, up 58% from the same period of time in 2019, according to the latest data from the Atlanta Police Department.

For its new director role, the city hopes to find “an expert in violence reduction programs and grant management … The ideal candidate will be entrepreneurial, a trust builder, collaborator, effective communicator, and detail-oriented with strong follow through,” says the job posting.