State Sen. Elena Parent (D-Atlanta) will join Councilmember Madeleine Simmons at her monthly town hall.

Parent will join Simmons virtually on Aug. 30 from 6-7 p.m. The two will discuss legislative and redistricting developments, according to a press release.

“It’s important that Brookhaven residents are informed and aware of the redistricting process and to get involved and provide input as soon as possible,” Parent said in the press release. “I look forward to discussing the process and providing other key updates during this town hall.”

Residents can participate via Zoom or watch live on the city’s Facebook page.