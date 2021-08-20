Lynn Deutsch was elected Mayor of Dunwoody in 2019, and has spent most of her term dealing with the ongoing pandemic.

As events such as Lemonade Days unfold this weekend, and The Spruill Center for the Arts springs to life with new murals, Dunwoody is once again bustling with activity.

More outdoor celebrations are planned, such as the Kosher BBQ Festival coming up Oct. 17, and the Atlanta Chili Cook Off slated for Oct. 23.

Deutsch took a few moments out of her schedule to share with us what she personally enjoys getting out and doing when she has some free time.

Here are Lynn Deutch’s Top 5 favorite things to do in Dunwoody.



1. #letsdolunch: Dunwoody has so many great places to meet for lunch, and I adore our painted picnic tables. It is important to eat and shop locally, and stay in touch with our small businesses.

2. Dunwoody Farmers Market: Just about every Saturday morning, you’ll find me at Brook Run Park at the Dunwoody Farmers Market, which is hosted by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association. It’s a special place where we can pick up fresh, local food and visit with our neighbors.

3. Malachi’s Storehouse: On Tuesday afternoons, you’ll find me at Malachi’s Storehouse collecting donations from residents for families in need. This began during the early days of the pandemic, and we never stopped. I love seeing the community come together to support one another.

4. Spruill Gallery: The talent on display inside this beautiful, historic home can take your breath away. Their gallery store is a great place to find unique and unexpected items.

5. Live music: City-sponsored concerts have begun at the new Brook Run Park Amphitheater this summer, and the experience is even better than I imagined. It’s a beautiful setting with great acoustics and room to roam. I also enjoy the live music at Dunwoody Food Truck Thursday, the Farmers Market, and at our local restaurants.