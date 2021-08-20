A crowded field of 14 candidates will be on the Nov. 2 ballot vying to be Atlanta’s next mayor.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms upended the race with her surprise announcement in May that she wouldn’t run for reelection.
Some familiar faces are on the ballot including former two-term mayor Kasim Reed, as well as City Council President Felicia Moore, Councilman Andre Dickens, Councilman Antonio Brown and local attorney Sharon Gay.
Other candidates include Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Rebecca L. King Glenn, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Walter Reeves, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard N. Wright and S. Wrightson.
The uptick in violent crime across the city has emerged as a key issue in the upcoming election, as is affordable housing and how Atlanta will accommodate its massive future growth.
Qualifying in Atlanta ran from Aug. 17-20. Mayoral candidates had to pay $5,529 for their name on the ballot, or they could also qualify as a “pauper” if they had a petition signed by at least 1% of the city’s eligible voters.
Here is the full list of candidates for Atlanta mayor, city council and board of education:
Atlanta Mayor
Antonio Brown
Andre Dickens
Kirsten Dunn
Nolan English
Sharon Gay
Rebecca L. King Glenn
Mark Hammad
Kenny Hill
Felicia Moore
Walter Reeves
Kasim Reed
Roosevelt Searles III
Richard N. Wright
S. Wrightson
City Council President
Natalyn Mosby Archibong
Courtney English
Sam Manuel
Mike Russell
Doug Shipman
City Council – Post 1 At-Large
Michael Julian Bond
Alfred “Shivy” Brooks
Brandon Cory Goldberg
Todd A. Gray
Jereme D. Sharpe
Victor D. Tate
City Council – Post 2 At-Large
Sonya Russell-Ofchus
Matt Westmoreland
City Council – Post 3 At-Large
Jacki Labat
Ralph Long
Jodi Merriday
Keisha Sean Waites
Sherry B. Williams
City Council – District 1
Clarence Blalock
Nathan Clubb
Russell Hopson
Kelly-Jeanne Lee
Jason Winston
City Council – District 2
Amir Farokhi
City Council – District 3
Byron Amos
Erika Estrada
Brandon Graham
Keona Jones
Elijah Porter
Ken Wainwright
City Council – District 4
Rogelio Arcila
Larry B. Carter II
Jason Dozier
Kim Scott
DeBorah “Sister” Williams
Cleta Winslow
City Council – District 5
Samuel Bacote
Liliana Bakhtiari
Katie Kissel
Mandy Mahoney
Doug Williams
City Council – District 6
Justin Critz
Courtney Jenee DeDi
Kathryn Voelpel
Alex Wan
City Council – District 7
Howard Shook
City Council – District 8
Mary Norwood
City Council – District 9
Dustin Hillis
Devin “Barrington” Ward
City Council – District 10
Andrea L. Boone
Jason Hudgins
City Council – District 11
Marci Collier Overstreet
Ron Shakir
City Council – District 12
Antonio Lewis
Joyce Sheperd
Jenne Shepherd
Board of Education – District 1
Katie Howard
Wykeisha Howe
Board of Education – District 2
Aretta Baldon
Keisha Carey
Bethsheba “Queen Sheba” Rem
Board of Education – District 3
Michelle Olympiadis
Board of Education – District 4
Mikayla Arciaga
Jennifer McDonald
Board of Education – District 5
Raynard Johnson
Erika Y. Mitchell
Board of Education – District 6
Eshe Collins
Patreece Hutcherson
Board of Education – District 7 At-Large
Patricia “Granny P” Crayton
Tamara Jones
Royce Carter Mann
Stephen Spring
Kanesha “KaCey” Venning
Board of Education – District 8 At-Large
Cynthia Briscoe Brown
Keedar Whittle
Board of Education – District 9 At-Large
Jason B. Allen
Jason Esteves
D’Jaris “DJ” James