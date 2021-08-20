A crowded field of 14 candidates will be on the Nov. 2 ballot vying to be Atlanta’s next mayor.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms upended the race with her surprise announcement in May that she wouldn’t run for reelection.

Some familiar faces are on the ballot including former two-term mayor Kasim Reed, as well as City Council President Felicia Moore, Councilman Andre Dickens, Councilman Antonio Brown and local attorney Sharon Gay.

Other candidates include Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Rebecca L. King Glenn, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Walter Reeves, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard N. Wright and S. Wrightson.

The uptick in violent crime across the city has emerged as a key issue in the upcoming election, as is affordable housing and how Atlanta will accommodate its massive future growth.

Qualifying in Atlanta ran from Aug. 17-20. Mayoral candidates had to pay $5,529 for their name on the ballot, or they could also qualify as a “pauper” if they had a petition signed by at least 1% of the city’s eligible voters.

Here is the full list of candidates for Atlanta mayor, city council and board of education:

Atlanta Mayor

Antonio Brown

Andre Dickens

Kirsten Dunn

Nolan English

Sharon Gay

Rebecca L. King Glenn

Mark Hammad

Kenny Hill

Felicia Moore

Walter Reeves

Kasim Reed

Roosevelt Searles III

Richard N. Wright

S. Wrightson

City Council President

Natalyn Mosby Archibong

Courtney English

Sam Manuel

Mike Russell

Doug Shipman

City Council – Post 1 At-Large

Michael Julian Bond

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks

Brandon Cory Goldberg

Todd A. Gray

Jereme D. Sharpe

Victor D. Tate

City Council – Post 2 At-Large

Sonya Russell-Ofchus

Matt Westmoreland

City Council – Post 3 At-Large

Jacki Labat

Ralph Long

Jodi Merriday

Keisha Sean Waites

Sherry B. Williams

City Council – District 1

Clarence Blalock

Nathan Clubb

Russell Hopson

Kelly-Jeanne Lee

Jason Winston

City Council – District 2

Amir Farokhi

City Council – District 3

Byron Amos

Erika Estrada

Brandon Graham

Keona Jones

Elijah Porter

Ken Wainwright

City Council – District 4

Rogelio Arcila

Larry B. Carter II

Jason Dozier

Kim Scott

DeBorah “Sister” Williams

Cleta Winslow

City Council – District 5

Samuel Bacote

Liliana Bakhtiari

Katie Kissel

Mandy Mahoney

Doug Williams

City Council – District 6

Justin Critz

Courtney Jenee DeDi

Kathryn Voelpel

Alex Wan

City Council – District 7

Howard Shook

City Council – District 8

Mary Norwood

City Council – District 9

Dustin Hillis

Devin “Barrington” Ward

City Council – District 10

Andrea L. Boone

Jason Hudgins

City Council – District 11

Marci Collier Overstreet

Ron Shakir

City Council – District 12

Antonio Lewis

Joyce Sheperd

Jenne Shepherd

Board of Education – District 1

Katie Howard

Wykeisha Howe

Board of Education – District 2

Aretta Baldon

Keisha Carey

Bethsheba “Queen Sheba” Rem

Board of Education – District 3

Michelle Olympiadis

Board of Education – District 4

Mikayla Arciaga

Jennifer McDonald

Board of Education – District 5

Raynard Johnson

Erika Y. Mitchell

Board of Education – District 6

Eshe Collins

Patreece Hutcherson

Board of Education – District 7 At-Large

Patricia “Granny P” Crayton

Tamara Jones

Royce Carter Mann

Stephen Spring

Kanesha “KaCey” Venning

Board of Education – District 8 At-Large

Cynthia Briscoe Brown

Keedar Whittle

Board of Education – District 9 At-Large

Jason B. Allen

Jason Esteves

D’Jaris “DJ” James