Editor’s Note

Coronavirus cases are spiking again, with Georgia hitting one million cases this week since the start of the pandemic. Hospital leaders gathered Thursday morning to make an urgent plea for people to get vaccinated as cases surge.

A long-time Sandy Springs restaurateur passed away after a battle with cancer. Friends remember Nancy Goodrich, owner of Southern Bistro, as an “incredible businesswoman” who gave back to the community.

Qualifying ends today for candidates in the upcoming Atlanta and Brookhaven elections. Dunwoody already closed its process, and six candidates qualified to run. Sandy Springs finished qualifying earlier today. Check back on our site for continued coverage.

TOP STORY

Kosher BBQ Festival returning in October

After missing its 2020 festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival will be coming to Dunwoody. Read more.

Q&A

Restaurant veteran George McKerrow

George McKerrow Jr. has logged decades in metro Atlanta’s complex and challenging restaurant environment. Read our Q&A with the man behind Longhorn Steakhouse and Ted’s Montana Grill. Read more.

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch

For our Friday feature, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch shares her favorite things to do in the city. Read more.

