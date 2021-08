Taco Mac closed its Lindbergh location Aug. 17, saying the location was “no longer safe” for its team members.

The restaurant had opened in 2006 at 573 Main Street, near the Lindbergh MARTA station in south Buckhead. Since then, “the climate of the atmosphere around Lindbergh has drastically changed,” said the restaurant, citing the recent uptick in crime in Buckhead.

Here’s the restaurant’s full statement: