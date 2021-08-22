These new books, to be published this fall, will take their readers to various places across the globe from Scotland to Sweden to Spain.

The Madness of Crowds | Louise Penny

In this 17th installment of her much-loved and much-awarded series featuring Canadian Inspector Gamache, Penny again keeps readers enthralled with intriguing plot twists and moral dilemmas.

Gamache is asked to provide security at a lecture given by a visiting professor of statistics, but this supposedly boring event will become something quite else when the professor’s agenda is revealed. Gamache’s colleagues, family and Three Pines villagers will all become involved in this layered, thought-provoking novel. (Minotaur, $28.99, September)

Rock Paper Scissors | Alice Feeney

Even if you think you’re weary of the “unreliable narrator” trend in mysteries, this one will surprise you. Adam and Amelia Wright’s marriage has been in trouble for some time, but they’re hoping that maybe a weekend at a remote Scottish house might help.

Strange events ensue, and complicating everything is Adam’s prosopagnosia, an inability to recognize faces, including his own or his wife’s. It’s a measure of Feeney’s skill that otherwise tired tropes work so well here. (Flatiron Books, $27.99, September)

We Know You Remember | Tove Alsterdal

Winner of the Best Swedish Crime Novel of the Year, this American debut will win new readers. Accused of a heinous crime when he was just fourteen, Olaf Hagstrom was sent away, exiled from home and family. Now, after more than 20 years, when he returns to his Swedish home, something is very wrong, and police detective Eira Sjodin will have to sort out past and present, innocence and guilt, and the reliability of memories, all wrapped in vivid Swedish locations. (HarperCollins, $28.99, September)

April in Spain | John Banville

Booker Prize-winning author Banville (who also writes under the name Benjamin Black) follows “Snow” with another gripping read.

Irish pathologist and recovering alcoholic Dr. Quirke is trying to enjoy his holiday in Spain with his wife, when he thinks he recognizes a woman who was supposedly murdered years ago. Seeking help, he reaches out to Irish detective St. John Strafford, who is sent to Spain to investigate.

As always, Banville’s prose is elegant, the rich atmosphere captured in descriptions of places, people, food, drink and attitudes. (Hanover Square Press, $27.99, October)

The Dark Hours | Michael Connelly

Connelly’s iconic detective Harry Bosch is back, and again teams up with Renee Ballard. Ballard, a Los Angeles Police Detective, is working the graveyard shift on New Year’s, when a local auto shop worker is killed by a bullet that wasn’t from a reveler’s wild, celebratory shots. Her investigation leads to one of Bosch’s old unsolved cases, and they work to solve both cases before a killer can find them. (Little, Brown, $29. November)

Support Local

These books are available at several local bookstores, including Virginia Highland Books (1034 North Highland Ave, NE; Atlanta, 30306) and A Capella Books (208 Haralson Ave, NE; Atlanta, 30307)