The Spruill Center for the Arts will announce the winner of its art installation contest, called “AMPLIFY,” during an October fundraiser.

The center’s annual fundraising event Spirits for Spruill will be held on Oct. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spruill Gallery at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road. This is the fundraiser’s fourth year, and will include “live music, great food, and art-inspired drinks,” according to a press release.

Outside of the usual fanfare of the event, Spruill will also announce the winner of the second AMPLIFY outdoor art installation competition. This year’s winner will replace the inaugural winner – “Find Your Wings” by artist Christopher Michaels – at the competition’s installation site. The installation site is located on the side of the gallery’s smokehouse building facing Ashford Dunwoody Road.

“We’re really excited to combine Spirits for Spruill and the AMPLIFY unveiling this year,” said Spruill Gallery Director Jennifer Price in the press release. “We received some incredible submissions from artists from around the country and the committee recently narrowed down the field to three finalists. We can’t wait to show the winner – and what better time than during the Spirits for Spruill celebration.”

The event will also feature a bourbon tasting, live music from the Tyler Neal Band, and catering from Porter Brew and Que. The barbeque and brewery will feature pulled pork street tacos, as well as a new beer made just for Spirits for Spruill. Guests will also have the opportunity to win artwork from Spruill instructors as well as wines throughout the night.



Tickets cost $45 and include food from Porter Brew and Que, a seat for the bourbon tasting, and one additional drink ticket.