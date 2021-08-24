Gov. Brian Kemp announced this morning that he would deploy trained medical staff from the Georgia National Guard to assist at hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Brian Kemp (File Photo)

Kemp announced said 105 personnel will be sent in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health.

The list of hospitals includes Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations,” Kemp said in a statement.

Read the full story on Atlanta Intown.