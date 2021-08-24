The Dunwoody City Council unanimously approved the nomination of Villard “Ardy” Bastien to finish out the leftover term of ex-Councilmember Pam Tallmadge at an Aug. 23 meeting.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch nominated Bastien, who previously served on the Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals, and DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick swore him in, according to a press release. Bastien will finish out the term of Tallmadge, who resigned from her District 1 post on July 15.

“This appointment is an honor and privilege,” Bastien said in the press release. “I enjoy public service and look forward to taking on the additional role of representing the people.”

Dunwoody is holding municipal elections on Nov. 2, and two candidates – Terry Nall and Catherine Lautenbacher – qualified to run for the District 1 seat. Bastien will serve until the new council member takes office in January of 2022.

Bastien will step down from his role on the ZBA due to the council appointment. He also is a member of Dunwoody Rotary and Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber.