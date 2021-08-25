The team behind Brookhaven’s City Centre master plan will meet the public at a series of pop-up events in September.

The pop-up events will take place throughout the month of September at the city’s weekly Wednesday food truck events in Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, according to a press release. The dates for the events are Sept. 1, 8, and 29 from 6-9 p.m.

“We invite everyone to come out, learn more about the City Centre planning process and provide feedback while also enjoying one of Brookhaven’s most popular events,” said Community Development Director Linda Abaray in the press release.

The “City Centre” project is part of the city’s 2034 Comprehensive Plan and is meant to complement a long-discussed redevelopment of the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station. A new City Hall is expected to be part of the plan, and the plan is also intended to guide future mixed-use developments in the commercial area along Peachtree Road.

The city began its public input process for the master plan in December of 2020. The city also has an interactive project website that includes background information, results from initial surveys, and community engagement summaries.

The city also announced a new survey for residents to take part in.