The Brookhaven City Council has named Tywana Minor as the new chair of the city’s Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission.

Minor, who previously served as vice chair, will replace former Chair John Funny, who resigned to pursue a run for the City Council. The council announced the replacement at its Aug. 24 meeting.

The city established the commission in September 2020 in response to last summer’s national outcry around social justice and police brutality. The commission is tasked with recommending improvements to the city’s vision and mission statement, city hiring and retention practices, procurement and contracting, and policing.

“I want to … thank John Funny for his tremendous leadership over the past nine months. As you all know, we’ve made great strides since we started this journey,” Minor said. “It is our goal to continue to move courageously forward.”