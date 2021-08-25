The Brookhaven City Council has extended the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency order for one more month.

At its Aug. 24 meeting, the city extended its emergency order until Sept. 30. City Attorney Chris Balch said the order is the same as the previous order.

According to data from The Georgia Department of Public Health, cases in the state have been rising since around the beginning of July. As of Aug. 24, DeKalb County has had 3,502 confirmed cases over the past two weeks. Forty-two percent of residents in the state of Georgia have been fully vaccinated, along with 47% of residents in DeKalb County.

Councilmember Linley Jones urged Brookhaven residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces, even if they are fully vaccinated. According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people should wear masks indoors in public. Fully vaccinated people are encouraged to wear masks indoors in public if they are in areas of substantial or high transmission. As of Aug. 25, DeKalb County is considered an area of high transmission.