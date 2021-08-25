Another dining institution, Buckhead Diner, has permanently closed.

The Piedmont Road restaurant had been shuttered since the pandemic began, but Buckhead Life Restaurant Group said in an Aug. 25 press release that it would not reopen.

The property it sits on at 3073 Piedmont has been sold for $6 million to Trillium Management for a yet-to-be-disclosed project, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Buckhead Diner was a favorite haunt of musicians, actors, sports stars, politicians, tourists and local regulars for 34 years. It was known for its fried chicken, homemade potato chips with blue cheese, and an award-winning white chocolate banana cream pie.

“It was with a heavy heart that we made the decision to not renew our lease for Buckhead Diner,” said Niko Karatassos, president of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group.

Read more on Atlanta Intown.