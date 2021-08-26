The city of Brookhaven is asking for public input on future development opportunities for the intersection of Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road.

The city will consider public input for its “Windsor-Osborne Special Area Plan” in a number of ways through January of 2022, according to a press release. The community can provide input by attending a meeting or visiting the project website. The first meeting will take place on Zoom on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

“The goal is to collaborate on a realistic vision and achievable steps to meet the community’s goals regarding future growth in the neighborhood,” said Community Development Director Linda Abaray in the press release.

The intent of the public input process is to expand on the Lynwood Park Character Area and “Big Idea: Windsor-Osborne Node,” which was included in the city’s 2016 Character Area Study. In the character area study, the community saw Lynwood Park as a “traditional neighborhood” while also encouraging commercial aspects appropriate for a neighborhood. The study also defined three big ideas for Brookhaven, one of which promotes a neighborhood commercial aspect at the intersection of Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road.

The special area plan is also expected to factor in the coming roundabout at Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road.

Residents can find the Zoom link for the Sept. 9 meeting here.