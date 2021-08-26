Renderings of a planned redevelopment at the Parkside Shops shopping center in Sandy Springs. Pictured here is a proposed dog park on top of The Springs Cinema & Taphouse.

The developer behind Ponce City Market wants to transform an aging Sandy Springs shopping center into a mixed-use destination, featuring a rooftop dog park, apartments and condos, and new shops and restaurants.

Atlanta-based Jamestown presented plans Thursday night to redevelop a portion of Parkside Shops, a nearly 160,000-square-foot shopping center on Roswell Road.

The project would remake the western portion of the shopping center, which includes The Springs Cinema & Taphouse, a sprawling parking lot and some existing retailers such as Tuesday Morning. The cinema would be incorporated into the project, given a new entrance and a rooftop dog park.

The total amount of retail would remain about the same. But the development would add about 190 apartments, 63,500 square feet of loft office space, 23 condos, five townhomes and a 1.5-acre community greenspace.

The project could help expand Sandy Springs’ walkable city center. Parkside Shops is less than a mile from City Springs. And plans include creating a walkway to the adjacent Hammond Exchange shopping center.

The goal is to create a “sense of place,” said Robert Begle with Lord Aeck Sargent, the project architect.

“This one is a little near and dear to me because I only live a mile and a half from here … so I needed to create a really special place,” Begle said.

A focal point will be the central greenspace, surrounded by restaurants and loft office space. It would be programmed to offer community events, said the development team.

Popular Italian restaurant Il Giallo Osteria & Bar would have to be relocated to accommodate the new project, but the team said they were interested in keeping the eatery at the center. A site plan for the project.

Jamestown had acquired Parkside Shops and Hammond Exchange shopping centers in 2018.

“We bought these two centers really because we love the community, and we love the location of them,” said Eric Hines, senior vice president of asset management at Jamestown. “They’re a central part of Sandy Springs, and we’ve been very diligent about thinking about what we would like to do next.”

Jamestown also owns the upscale Buckhead Village development, formerly called The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.