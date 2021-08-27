The Brookhaven Police Department is seeking help identifying an attempted kidnapping suspect.

On Aug. 22, officers responded to reports of a woman screaming around the area of Citadel Drive and Beech Haven Road, according to a BPD press release. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim – a 50-year-old unnamed woman – told them she was walking her dog on Citadel Drive when a black sedan drove past her slowly, turned onto Beech Haven Road, and stopped. As she walked past, she said an unknown male suspect attacked her from behind.

The woman said the man attempted to pull her towards the black sedan before she got away. She sustained minor scratches and bruises.

The man fled the scene in a black sedan. Police say the make or model of the sedan is unknown.

Police say the suspect is 5’6” or 5’7” and 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts, and green underwear. A composite sketch has been provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A composite sketch of the suspect in the Aug. 22 attempted kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0477. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.