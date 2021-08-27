A more than 20-year-old Midtown restaurant, Baraonda Ristorante & Bar, is relocating to Sandy Springs.

The restaurant’s management team made the announcement on Instagram.

The Italian restaurant had opened near the Fox Theatre in December 2000, which “at the time seemed a very risky and sketchy neighborhood,” said the post.

“We wanted to be the pioneers of Midtown Atlanta and thanks to all for making our dream come true. It has been a joyful ride to say the least.”

A new location is planned for the Adley City Springs apartment building at 6075 Roswell Road, according to the Instagram post. An opening date has not been set.

The menu at Baraonda includes a variety of pasta dishes and brick-oven pizza.