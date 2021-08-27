In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

Editor’s Note

Our September issues are fresh off the press, featuring a special education section. Check out the collection of heartfelt responses from local students about the pandemic. The first of these essays is available online now, with more coming in the following days.

Also, I bring up conversations around housing and growth issues in our communities.

More top stories are below, including news that the Buckhead Diner will permanently close. Have a nice weekend!

TOP STORY

Ponce City Market developer plans Sandy Springs project

The developer behind Ponce City Market wants to transform an aging Sandy Springs shopping center into a mixed-use destination, featuring a rooftop dog park, apartments and condos, and new shops and restaurants. Read more.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Buckhead filmmaker earns Emmy award

Hear from filmmaker Frederick Taylor of Buckhead-based Tomorrow Pictures, who won an Emmy award for his LGBTQ dance documentary. Read more.

EDUCATION

Middle school brings students together through music

Ridgeview Charter Middle School stands out among its Fulton County public school peers for its student involvement in music, with about 58% of students. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Inside Atlanta’s largest park

New fintech innovation center bringing 700 jobs to Sandy Springs

Buckhead Diner closes after 34 years

Packed race for Atlanta mayor

Murals bring a bit of sunshine to Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital