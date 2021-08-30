Kate’s Club, the Atlanta non‐profit whose mission is to empower children facing life after the death of a parent, sibling or caregiver, is now getting its message out via a new book.



“We Come Together As One: Helping Families Grieve, Share and Heal The Kate’s Club Way” is based on the authors’ knowledge gained from working with families that are a part of the organization.



Lane Pease Hendricks is director of programs at Kate’s Club and Nancy L. Kriseman is a licensed clinical social worker, buddy volunteer, and ambassador for the organization.



The “Kates’ Club Way” believes in empowering children and teens as they move through their grief process so they can become more resilient and ultimately find ways to thrive.



The book builds on that philosophy by providing suggestions and ideas so that adult caregivers have strategies and tools to best support their families. Plus, there are several chapters dedicated to helping adult caregivers cope with their own feelings about the death as they create a new life for themselves.



Kate’s Club was founded in 2003 by Kate Atwood after losing her mother to breast cancer at age 12.



The book is available at Amazon and find out more at katesclub.org.

