“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” is set to open in Sandy Springs this September following a run at the historic Biltmore house in Asheville, N.C.

The exhibit, which takes fans inside the award-winning television series and movie “Downton Abbey,” will open at Perimeter Pointe on 1155 Mount Vernon Highway on Sept. 25, according to a press release. Sandy Springs is the fifth stop on the exhibition’s tour, following engagements in New York City, N.Y., West Palm Beach, Fla., Boston, Mass., and Asheville, N.C.

The exhibition involves never-before-seen footage, and visitors will have the chance to walk through some of the show and movie’s sets. Fans will also be able to have an up-close look at over 50 official costumes, worn by actors such as Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and Dame Maggie Smith.

The exhibition also features historical context, offering fans a look at British society, culture and fashion at the time the series takes place. Tickets and more information can be found on the exhibition website.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $36, but children 14 and under receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.