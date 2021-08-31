Gov. Brian Kemp said he would deploy an additional 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops to hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Brian Kemp (File Photo)

Kemp said during an Aug. 30 press conference that the troops would assist hospital staffs with non-medical duties. Last week, the governor sent more than 100 medical personnel from the Guard to assist at hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients around the state.

“The numbers do not lie: 95 percent of the people in the hospital with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated,” Kemp said at the press conference. “And I would urge you to do that. That is what we need to unite and focus on instead of having different mandates and all that.”

Kemp continues to resist mask mandates or to impose any new restrictions on businesses or gatherings.

