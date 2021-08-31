Sandy Springs Police say on Aug. 30 they arrested an athletic coach at the Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta who is accused of possessing child pornography and making inappropriate sexual contact with a minor over the internet.

Tarik Uduk, 25, of Sandy Springs, was arrested at the school and charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count for obscene internet contact with a child, according to Sandy Springs Police spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega. The offenses date back to June 14, according to Fulton County Jail records.

Uduk is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Sandy Springs detectives on Aug. 25 had gotten a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an individual uploading child sexually abusive material onto an online server. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation helped identify the Sandy Springs residence where police say the images were uploaded.

According to Sandy Springs Police, detectives executed multiple search warrants and court orders to identify a suspect. The digital content discovered through search warrants includes sexually explicit images and videos of minors between 12 to 15 years old.

Sgt. Ortega said detectives continue to analyze the suspect’s electronic devices for additional evidence and to determine if any victims were in contact with the suspect.

The investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, a partnership with other local, state, and federal partners.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact SSPD Detective H. Reich at HReich@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6923.

Anyone with information on other cases of child exploitation can contact their local police department or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.