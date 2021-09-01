Due to little interest from families, Fulton County Schools has dropped a plan to open a K-8 Learning Hub where masks would have been optional.
The school district proposed the learning hub for students unable to take part in COVID-19 mitigation strategies. A survey of parents determined little interest for grades 6-8, so the middle school option was deemed unfeasible, FCS said.
A virtual town hall for K-5 parents on Aug. 25 was held by Superintendent of Schools Mike Looney and Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones. They asked for a commitment by Aug. 27.
“To date, fewer than ten families committed to the Learning Hub, a number too low to warrant a viable program option. Therefore, FCS will not move forward with this learning option,” the school district said. It was going to open at the former Crabapple Middle School in Roswell.