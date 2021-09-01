Due to little interest from families, Fulton County Schools has dropped a plan to open a K-8 Learning Hub where masks would have been optional.

The school district proposed the learning hub for students unable to take part in COVID-19 mitigation strategies. A survey of parents determined little interest for grades 6-8, so the middle school option was deemed unfeasible, FCS said.

Few parents showed interest after Superintendent Mike Looney (shown above) and Chief Academic Office Cliff Jones presented the proposal on Aug. 25. (FCS)

A virtual town hall for K-5 parents on Aug. 25 was held by Superintendent of Schools Mike Looney and Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones. They asked for a commitment by Aug. 27.

“To date, fewer than ten families committed to the Learning Hub, a number too low to warrant a viable program option. Therefore, FCS will not move forward with this learning option,” the school district said. It was going to open at the former Crabapple Middle School in Roswell.