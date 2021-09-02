Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation Department will kick off its fall “Movies in the Moonlight” series on Sept. 3.

The first movie in the city’s line-up is “Raya and the Last Dragon,” according to a press release. The event will be a “dive-in” movie hosted at Briarwood Park pool at 2235 Briarwood Way, and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The pool will open for the movie starting after 7 p.m., and admission is free.

The city’s next movie will be held at the Peachtree Creek Greenway at the Corporate Plaza Bridge Green Space at 3 Corporate Boulevard NE. This is the first time “Movies in the Moonlight” will be held at the Greenway, and moviegoers will be able to watch Pixar’s “Soul” in Spanish with English subtitles starting at 8:30 p.m.

Disney’s “Cruella” will be the next movie in the line-up and will play at Skyland Park at 2600 Skyland Drive on Oct. 15. The movie will start at 8:30 p.m.

“We welcome everyone to enjoy this year’s Movies in the Moonlight series and are especially excited about the Peachtree Creek Greenway event, which will be our first film screening at this location,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden in the press release.

All “Movies in the Moonlight” are free to attend. Guests can bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks, or can purchase a limited selection of concessions onsite. Pets are allowed in the parks, but not the pool area.