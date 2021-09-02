The Dunwoody Nature Center has selected Nancy Longacre, a nonprofit leader, as its new executive director.

“We were committed to selecting the perfect candidate for the Nature Center,” said Board President Jany Brown in a press release. “Nancy’s leadership skills in the nonprofit sector, combined with her passion for our cause, make her the perfect person to lead the Dunwoody Nature Center into the future and help it achieve its mission of inspiring a love of nature and cultivating environmental understanding.”

Longacre previously held leadership roles with the animal nonprofit The Anti-Cruelty Society, PAWS Atlanta, and the Georgia Center for Nonprofits.

“The Dunwoody Nature Center is a gem of an institution, and I look forward to protecting it for years to come,” she said in the press release. “It truly is a beloved community asset in so many ways – and it is an honor to serve.”

Longacre officially started in the role on Aug. 16, according to a spokesperson for the nature center. She replaced interim Executive Director Debbie Griffin, who remains the center’s development director.