Tre Vele is coming to the City Walk shopping center. (Amy Wenk)

Sandy Springs is set to get a new Italian restaurant this month that specializes in handmade pasta.

(Courtesy of Tre Vele)

Called Tre Vele, the restaurant is expected to open Sept. 20, according to Ryan Akly, who is opening the restaurant with his brother, Jonathan, and chef and partner Ian Winslade. The team is also behind Buckhead’s Mission + Market restaurant.

Tre Vele is coming to the City Walk shopping center at Roswell Road and Hammond Drive, taking over the former Three Sheets location. It will occupy 3,500 square feet with a 1,500-square-foot rooftop patio.

The restaurant’s Instagram account hints at some of its menu items, including handmade pasta, pizza and cocktails such as a Negroni.

Giancarlo Ruiz, formerly of restaurant Storico Fresco, will serve as executive chef, according to a previous announcement. Ruiz spent 16 years in Florence, Italy.