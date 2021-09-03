In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

As we get closer to Election Day, more candidate forums are in the works. Reporter Newspapers and the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber on Sept. 27 will host a forum for the Sandy Springs mayoral and city council races. It will be held at North Springs High School.

Reporter Newspapers is also organizing a Brookhaven candidate forum for the District 2 and District 4 city council races. Stay tuned for more details.

Next week, an Atlanta mayoral forum will focus on greenspace issues. It’s set for Sept. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Find more upcoming Atlanta candidate forums here.

The evolution of Sandy Springs’ dining scene

Hear how Sandy Springs has boosted its culinary scene over the years. Today, there about 270 restaurants in the city, from fine dining to fast-casual. Read more.

‘Downton Abbey’ exhibit to open

A new exhibit is planned that takes fans inside the award-winning television series and movie “Downton Abbey.” Read more.

Tax break approved for redevelopment of Dunwoody’s former Gold Kist site

Developers plan to transform the former Gold Kist site into a complex with a hotel, office space and restaurants. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Dunwoody issues bonds for High Street project

New Italian restaurant set to open this month in Sandy Springs

APD reports 1,343 guns stolen from cars

Dunwoody looks for volunteers for city-wide cleanup

Brookhaven parks to host outdoor movies

School coach arrested, accused of possessing child pornography