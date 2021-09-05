The city of Dunwoody will host a celebration in September in support of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event, called Latino and Hispanic Heritage Celebration, will take place on Sept. 26 at The Shops of Dunwoody near Taqueria Los Hermanos at 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. From 12:30-4:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music, food demonstrations, dancing, and more, according to a press release.

Featured events and performers include the Tabula Rasa School Dancers, the education organization Corners Outreach, artisan chocolates by Chef Alejandra Peek, and Peruvian dancer Maria Andrea. To see more performers, please visit the city’s website.