Brookhaven and Chamblee residents will be able to get rid of hazardous waste at a Sept. 25 recycling event.

The event will be held at the Oglethorpe MARTA station at 4047 Peachtree Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a city Instagram post. The event is only for residents with zip codes 30319, 30326, 30329, 30340, 30341 and 30345.

This is an appointment-only event. Residents can register online.

Accepted recycling items include electronics, paint, chemicals and pesticides, fluorescent bulbs, styrofoam, mattresses and box springs, clean and dry plastic film, cardboard, and textiles and clothing. Attendees must break down all cardboard before arrival.