To pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, Dunwoody police officers are wearing new badges and pins during the month of September.

“Each of us remembers where we were when the United States was attacked on 9/11,” Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said in a press release. “We also remember those who died on that day, those who have died since then keeping us safe, and those who have protected us at home and abroad.”

The pin and badge include the words “Never Forget” with symbols of the American flag, the Twin Towers, and the dates 9-11-01 and 9-11-21.

“As the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 approaches, we wear our 20th Anniversary commemorative 9/11 pins and badges so we never forget those sacrifices and to remember the members of our department who served overseas in the last 20 years,” Grogan said.