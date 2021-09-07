A forum is set with the Atlanta Board of Education candidates who would serve the North Atlanta cluster.

The event is planned for Sept. 28, from 6-8 p.m. North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools is organizing the forum. Tharon Johnson from “The Georgia Gang” will be the moderator.

The forum will feature candidates from the three districts that serve the North Atlanta cluster of Atlanta Public Schools – District 3, 4 and 5. It will also include At-Large Seats 7, 8 and 9. Find a map of the school districts here.

Register for the forum at this link. A recording of the event will also be available on Facebook.

As a reminder, the voter registration deadline is Oct. 4. Early voting will take place Oct. 12-29. The last day to request an absentee ballot will be Friday, Oct. 22.

The North Atlanta cluster includes North Atlanta High School, Sutton Middle School, Bolton Academy, Brandon Elementary School, Garden Hills Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School, E. Rivers Elementary School and Smith Elementary School.

Here is the list of candidates for Districts 3, 4 and 5, as well as the at-large seats.

Board of Education – District 3

Michelle Olympiadis

Board of Education – District 4

Jennifer McDonald

Mikayla Arciaga

Board of Education – District 5

Erika Y. Mitchell

Raynard Johnson

Board of Education – At-Large Seat 7

Kanesha “KaCey” Venning

Stephen Spring

Patricia “Granny P” Crayton

Tamara Jones

Royce Carter Mann

Board of Education – At-Large Seat 8

Keedar Whittle

Cynthia Briscoe-Brown

Board of Education – At-Large Seat 9

Jason F. Esteves

D’Jaris “DJ” James

Jason B. Allen