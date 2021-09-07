To remember the tragic events of 9/11 that occurred almost 20 years ago, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul is calling for a moment of silence on Sept. 11.

The mayor is requesting residents observe the citywide moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. A white rose shown placed on the 9/11 memorial in New York at the former site of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. (Fabiola Uluate)

“I ask all Sandy Springs residents to join me in remembering the events of that day and all who lost their lives,” said Paul. “We must also remember and give thanks to our nation’s great first responders who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 was hijacked by terrorists and hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York at 8:46 a.m. A second hijacked plane, United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the World Trade Center’s South Tower at 9:03 a.m.

A third hijacked plane, American Airlines Flight 77, struck the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. A fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into an empty field near Shanksville, Penn., after passengers attempted to regain control of the hijacked plane.

In total, almost 3,000 people were killed on 9/11.