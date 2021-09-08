Dunwoody will host a public input event for two new city parks at Brook Run Park’s Food Truck Thursday event on Sept. 9.

During the event, residents are invited to offer input for what type of park amenities they would like to see at the former Austin Elementary School site at 5435 Roberts Drive and the recent city-purchased property at 4809/4819 Vermack Road, according to a press release.

“We look forward to learning more about residents’ ideas and interests as we build on the great park assets we already have to enjoy,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker in a press release. “Our consultants will take what we learned from an initial survey about the Austin site last year and build on that to shape the vision for these parks.”

The properties on Vermack Road span about nine acres and include an open field and wooded area. The property on Roberts Drive is about 10 acres and includes two existing playgrounds that have been revamped and will be open to the public soon, according to the press release.

The city will make the survey that residents take at the food truck event available online through Sept. 17. The city will announce other public input events after the survey results are collected.

Brook Run Park is located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road. Consultants working for the city on the parks’ plans will be stationed underneath the blue “City of Dunwoody” tent.