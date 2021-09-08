Dunwoody will host the last concert in its summer series at Brook Run Park on Sept. 11.

The city’s summer concert series, called “Groovin’ on the Green,” started June 12 with the Josh Gilbert Band. The last free concert will feature the Atlanta-based group Greg Drews and the Truth, according to a press release.

Along with American roots music, residents can enjoy food trucks from restaurants such as Six Pack Subs, Gyro Chef, and South of Philly. The concert starts at 6 p.m. at Brook Run Park Amphitheater at 4770 N. Peachtree Road.