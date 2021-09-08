Buckhead’s Lenox Square will soon require a parent or adult to accompany anyone under 18 years old at the mall after 3 p.m.

The new “Youth Supervision Policy” is effective Sept. 21, according to an online notice from mall owner Simon Property Group.

The policy states that guests under 18 will have to leave the property by 3 p.m. or immediately be joined by a parent or adult over 21 years old. One adult can accompany up to four youth.

“Adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany,” says the policy.

Lenox Square has been the scene of several violent crime incidents, including the June shooting of a security guard. Two 15-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with that shooting.

In December 2020, new safety measures were announced at the mall including metal detectors and gun-sniffing dogs. The Atlanta Police Department also operates a mini precinct at the mall.