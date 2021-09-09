A Superior Court judge approved an agreement that will allow Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, a Sandy Springs resident, to avoid trial on two misdemeanor domestic violence charges as long as he follows the order’s requirements.

Ozuna was arrested by Sandy Springs Police on May 29 after receiving a call from his Windsor Cove home about an assault in progress. Initially arrested by police on felony charges, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office pursued misdemeanor charges.

Ozuna must take an anger management course, complete a 24-week family violence intervention program and complete 200 hours of community service from an organization approved by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Diversion Program staff, according to the order from the Atlanta Judicial Circuit.

“After evaluating all available evidence about this incident and the defendant’s history, the District Attorney determined that misdemeanor charges and a pre-trial diversion program are appropriate for this case. If the defendant successfully completes all of the items in the court’s order, the case will be dismissed,” said Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis.

The agreement with the Fulton DA’s Office requires him to be under supervision for six months. After three months, supervision can end once all other conditions have been completed. Other requirements include completing a psychological assessment and following any recommendations based on that assessment. He must not use illegal drugs or have violent contact with the victim, identified at the time of his arrest as his wife by Sandy Springs Police.