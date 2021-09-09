The former Rock Spring Presbyterian Church will host worship services again.

Saint Martin Lutheran Church announced Thursday that it will move its Sunday service and education to the historic church property in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood. It’s located at the corner of Piedmont Avenue and Rock Springs Road.

Saint Martin had been operating out of a temporary location in Brookhaven. It plans a dedication service at its new home on Sept. 19.

“The sanctuary has been preserved in its original beauty and richness,” Saint Martin Pastor James A. Clark said in the announcement. “We are so grateful for this opportunity to worship here.”

The property has a rich history. Worship at the site dates back to 1870 when a congregation initially gathered in a simple wood-framed church, according to the Piedmont Heights Civic Association.

The church that stands today was built in 1923 by architect Charles Hopson and was modeled after small, English country churches, according to the National Register of Historic Places. The property was placed on the register in 1990.

In 2019, Rock Spring Presbyterian Church voted to close the church and held its last service in November of that year, according to the civic association.

The property was later sold to Heritage Preparatory Academy, which launched a high school at the site in August.

Saint Martin will use the church for Sunday worship and education. The congregation meets at 10:30 a.m. for service, with Sunday school preceding at 9:30 a.m.