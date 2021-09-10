The city of Brookhaven will hold a second public meeting regarding safety and operational improvements for three intersections along Dresden Drive.

The open house is planned for Sept. 29, from 7-8:30 p.m. It will be held at Brookhaven City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Road, according to a press release.

At the meeting, the city will present draft recommendations for intersection improvements at Apple Valley Road, Ellijay Drive/Caldwell Road and Clairmont Road, as well as additional traffic calming recommendations.

The city held an initial virtual public meeting regarding Dresden Drive on July 13. Residents can view that forum on the city’s YouTube channel. The Dresden Drive project team presented its initial draft to the Brookhaven City Council at its July 27 work session and is expected to present the final report in November.

Residents can stop by the Sept. 29 meeting at any time and are encouraged to social distance and wear masks.