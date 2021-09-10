Fulton County Schools announced its new mitigation matrix on Sept. 10, which outlines steps that will be taken as COVID-19 cases rise in each city within the school district.

FCS has linked the case rate for a city with the schools located within that city. For example, Union City will have to switch back to virtual learning because the Board of Health reported COVID-19 cases have risen above 1,250 cases per 100,000 in the last 14-day epidemiology report.

The rise in COVID-19 cases caused the Fulton County Schools district to create a mitigation matrix with increasing restrictions designed to reduce the spread of COVID.

Sandy Springs recorded 342.5 cases per 100,000, so few changes will be made. Masks still are required, visitors are limited and tickets to athletic events and performances are limited to digital sales. Classes have seating charts and seats are assigned on buses.

Alpharetta, Roswell and Johns Creek also remain in the second level of the mitigation matrix, above 100 cases but below 500 cases.

Milton and Mountain Park, the other two North Fulton cities, are above that threshold. Limits on lunch in the cafeteria, students bringing water bottles and limiting attendance for athletic events and performances to 50 percent of capacity are among the additional mitigation measures required.

Since Union City recorded 1,378.8 cases per 100,000, every school within its city limits will switch to remote learning on Monday, Sept. 13, the school district announced on Facebook. That includes Banneker High School, Gullatt Elementary School, Liberty Point Elementary School and Fulton County Schools’ College and Career Academy.

Students at those schools won’t be able to return to face-to-face instruction until two consecutive Fulton County Board of Health Epidemiology reports show Union City has fallen below the 1,250 level threshold.