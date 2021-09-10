In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

This Saturday marks a somber anniversary – 20 years since the attacks of 9/11. In Dunwoody, police officers are donning badges with the words “Never Forget.” In Sandy Springs, the mayor is asking for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first hijacked plane hit the World Trade Center. Other events are planned throughout the city, including a temporary exhibit at the Atlanta History Center.

Our top stories this week include record turnout for youth sports in Sandy Springs and a Q&A with a Dunwoody-based screenwriter.

Also, we are seeking nominations for our “20 under 20” special section in January, highlighting students ages 19 and under who are contributing to their community in a significant way. Please submit your nominations here.

Record number of kids sign up for Sandy Springs Youth Sports

The parent-run organization is seeing a record turnout this fall. Hear how the group has adapted and survived through the pandemic. Read more.

Q&A with Dunwoody screenwriter Alison Rose Greenberg

Things have been moving fast for Alison Rose Greenberg. In the past year, the Dunwoody-based screenwriter has begun work on a couple of films and finished the first draft of her second book – all before the first one has even been released. Read more.

Jeff Perkins of ParkMobile

Sandy Springs resident Jeff Perkins, ParkMobile CEO and author of a new book “How Not to Suck at Marketing,” shares his top 5 ways to build your network in Atlanta. Read more.

Lenox Square to implement ‘Youth Supervision Policy’

Sandy Springs voters to decide on transportation tax extension

Braves player Ozuna enters diversion program in domestic violence case

Marist teacher named ‘Georgia History Teacher of the Year’

Forum set for Atlanta Board of Education candidates

Historic Piedmont Heights church set for worship again