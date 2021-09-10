In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.
Editor’s Note
This Saturday marks a somber anniversary – 20 years since the attacks of 9/11. In Dunwoody, police officers are donning badges with the words “Never Forget.” In Sandy Springs, the mayor is asking for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first hijacked plane hit the World Trade Center. Other events are planned throughout the city, including a temporary exhibit at the Atlanta History Center.
Our top stories this week include record turnout for youth sports in Sandy Springs and a Q&A with a Dunwoody-based screenwriter.
Also, we are seeking nominations for our “20 under 20” special section in January, highlighting students ages 19 and under who are contributing to their community in a significant way. Please submit your nominations here.
TOP STORY
Record number of kids sign up for Sandy Springs Youth Sports
The parent-run organization is seeing a record turnout this fall. Hear how the group has adapted and survived through the pandemic. Read more.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Q&A with Dunwoody screenwriter Alison Rose Greenberg
Things have been moving fast for Alison Rose Greenberg. In the past year, the Dunwoody-based screenwriter has begun work on a couple of films and finished the first draft of her second book – all before the first one has even been released. Read more.
TOP 5 SOMETHING
Jeff Perkins of ParkMobile
Sandy Springs resident Jeff Perkins, ParkMobile CEO and author of a new book “How Not to Suck at Marketing,” shares his top 5 ways to build your network in Atlanta. Read more.
Here are other top stories from the week:
Lenox Square to implement ‘Youth Supervision Policy’
Sandy Springs voters to decide on transportation tax extension
Braves player Ozuna enters diversion program in domestic violence case
Marist teacher named ‘Georgia History Teacher of the Year’
Forum set for Atlanta Board of Education candidates
Historic Piedmont Heights church set for worship again