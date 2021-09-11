A car break-in at a Buckhead shopping center led to a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said around 4 p.m. they responded to 2359 Peachtree Road, the location of the Peachtree Battle shopping center.

The victim told police he was exiting a store when he observed a male breaking into his vehicle and stealing items.

“That victim confronted the subject, and during that confrontation, it escalated to the point where the victim chose to take his weapon and defend himself against the people that were breaking into his vehicle,” Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said in a press conference. Watch it on Facebook.

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

The suspect was fatally wounded, police said.

A second suspect fled the scene on foot, who was “shooting as well,” said Peek.

Police located that suspect at 7 Kings Circle, the location of the Treehouse Restaurant & Pub in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood. He had a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Peek said police have recovered two weapons from the scene. He said both homicide and auto larceny detectives are working to “put all the pieces” of the investigation together.

When asked if the victim could be charged in the incident, Peek said “It is very early in the investigation. What we want to do, again, is get all the facts and present all that information to the District Attorney to make that determination.”