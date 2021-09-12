Pups are invited to take a plunge in the pool.

The Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department has set its annual “Doggy Dip Day,” where dogs can swim in the Murphey Candler Pool. It’s planned for Sept. 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Doggy Dip Day is a wonderful Brookhaven tradition, and we invite everyone to bring their pooches for a splash in the pool,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden said in an announcement.

The event costs $15 per dog for a three-hour time slot, and registration is required. Dogs must be up to date on required shots. Reserve a spot here.