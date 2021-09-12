Police are investigating the cause of an explosion at a Dunwoody apartment building.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, Dunwoody police responded to reports of an explosion at Arrive Apartments on 2000 Asbury Square, the Dunwoody Police Department said on Twitter.

At 1:24pm, we received calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments. We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation. @DCFRpubaffairs will put out more when known. — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) September 12, 2021

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue and the Sandy Springs Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to the tweet. The Brookhaven Police Department is also assisting.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.